Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Properties of seven Pakistan-based terror handlers attached in J&K

After obtaining an attachment order passed by the additional sessions court in Baramulla, 13 kanals of land worth lakhs of rupees belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan were attached.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 08:04 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 08:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: Properties of seven Pakistan-based terror handlers were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.

After obtaining an attachment order passed by the additional sessions court in Baramulla, 13 kanals of land worth lakhs of rupees belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan were attached, a police spokesperson said.

He identified the handlers as Shabir Ahmad Sofi of Sheikhpora, Ghulam Nabi Alaie of Waripora Payeen, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Warpora Bala, Sharief ud din Chopan and Gulla Sheikh of Reshipora Authoora, Mohammad Rafiq Khan of Saloosa and Abdul Hameed Parray of Frasthar Tilgam.

The property was identified during an investigation conducted by police, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 08:04 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and Kashmir

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT