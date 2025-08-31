Pulwama swaps gunfire for cricket cheers, wins PM Modi’s praise

<p>Srinagar: Once known as the hotbed of militancy in south Kashmir, Pulwama - home to some of the Valley’s most dreaded commanders over the last decade - is now scripting a new chapter.</p><p>On August 25, Pulwama hosted its first-ever day-night cricket match as part of the Rahmoo Premier League (RPL), drawing thousands of spectators and earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>Pulwama had long been synonymous with the insurgency. It was here that Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, whose killing in 2016 sparked months of unrest, rose to prominence.</p><p>In subsequent years, the district produced other high-profile militants - from Sameer Tiger, the Hizbul face killed in 2018, to Adil Ahmad Dar, the Jaish suicide bomber behind the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel. </p><p>Commanders like Riyaz Naikoo of Hizbul and Jaish’s Mohammad Umar Farooq were also traced to Pulwama before being gunned down in encounters.</p><p>Against this backdrop of blood and violence, the sight of floodlit cricket in the same soil was a dramatic contrast. </p><p>“Thousands of people, especially youth, enjoying cricket at night in Pulwama — it was a sight to behold,” Prime Minister Modi said during the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat, describing the atmosphere in the stadium as “unprecedented”.</p>.Terrorist, suspected behind grenade attack on CRPF camp in May, held in Pulwama.<p>MLA Pulwama Waheed Para, who attended the opening match until the last ball, described the initiative as “a game-changer for not just Pulwama but the whole of J&K”.</p><p>“We have 65 per cent of our population under 30, scarred by conflict and uncertainty. These matches create a space where our youth can heal, aspire and reclaim hope,” he said and added that the event was organised despite limited facilities.</p><p>“We don’t have proper stadiums or equipment - everything here was rented. Yet, the passion of the players and the crowd shows what is possible,” MLA Parra added.</p><p>For many locals, the event marked a symbolic break from Pulwama’s troubled past. “This ground once echoed with protests and funerals. Today, it’s filled with joy,” said Bilal Rashid, a shopkeeper, who witnessed the match.</p><p>Observers note that sport, especially cricket and football, are emerging as a unifying force in Kashmir. “It may not erase decades of conflict, but it provides an outlet and a hope that the next generation deserves,” said a college teacher in Pulwama.</p><p>As fireworks lit the sky and the winning team lifted the trophy, Pulwama’s night was no longer a reminder of grief but of possibility - with cricket turning into the new colour of celebration in a district once defined by darkness.</p>