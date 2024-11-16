Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir
The Saturday Story | Red gold: Kashmir’s saffron story

The Saturday Story | Red gold: Kashmir’s saffron story

It takes 160-180 flowers to produce just 1 gram of kesar. DH journalist Zulfikar Majid visits a farm in Pampore to bring you the story of the world’s most expensive spice

Follow Us :

Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 01:38 IST
Comments
Precious harvest

Precious harvest

DH Photo/Zulfikar Majid

The author at a popular saffron selling showroom in south Kashmir

The author at a popular saffron selling showroom in south Kashmir

DH Photo/Zulfikar Majid

Author (in cap) harvest saffron flowers with a local.

Author (in cap) harvest saffron flowers with a local.  

DH Photo/Zulfikar Majid

ADVERTISEMENT
Jammu and KashmirsaffronSpecial

Follow us on :

Follow Us