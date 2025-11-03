Menu
2026 Kolkata book fair from January 22 to February 3, Argentina to be theme country

The fair will be held at the Boi Mela Prangan at Salt Lake Central Park, and inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, they said.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 16:40 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 16:40 IST
