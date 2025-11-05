<p>Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation following suspicious movement in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.</p>.<p>The operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG), army and the CRPF following reports of movement of suspected persons in the Balakote-Mendhar border areas, they said.</p>.Operation Chhatru: Soldier injured in gunfight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.<p>The forces are on high alert and locals have been urged to share any information about suspicious movements in their areas.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, troops recovered a suspicious drone in the Sakhi Maidan border area of Mendhar, they added. </p>