Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The forces are on high alert and locals have been urged to share any information about suspicious movements in their areas.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 08:54 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirsearch operation

Follow us on :

Follow Us