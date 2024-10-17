Search operation under way in remote village in J&K’s Poonch

<p>Mendhar/Jammu: A massive search operation is underway to track down terrorists in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The search operation was launched jointly by police and army at Mohri Shahstar in Gursai top area late Wednesday night following information about the presence of some terrorists, they said.</p>.Prohibitory orders at night on movement within 2-km area from International Border in J&K's Samba.<p>They said security forces challenged the terrorists moving towards the forest, leading to a brief firing.</p>.<p>Reinforcements were rushed and a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding security forces have deployed drones and sniffer dogs, while a helicopter was also seen hovering over the forest area this morning. </p>