Search under way to nab people attempting to 'disrespect' mosque, local shrine in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: Police have launched a hunt to arrest the people involved in attempting to “disrespect” a local shrine and a mosque in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night in the Dadsara area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

"Yesterday night, some people attempted to disrespect the local shrine and a mosque in Dadsara in Tral by damaging windowpanes and also tried disrespectfully displacing the Quran," a police spokesman said.

Police suspect that the aim behind this incident was to disrupt law and order in the state, he said.