After attack in J&K, security forces apprehend aide to militants in Kupwara; recover grenades, IEDs

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday apprehended an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) at Reddi Chowkibal, recovering 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 10 pistol rounds, 4 hand grenades and 2 IEDs from his possession, news agency ANI reported.
An Over-Ground Worker is one who provides aide to militants or terrorists.
The joint checkpoint was established at Reddi Chowkibal market by BSF, Indian Army and J&K Police. The OGW has been identified as one Shabir Ahmad.
Published 13 June 2024, 03:02 IST