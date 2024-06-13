Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

After attack in J&K, security forces apprehend aide to militants in Kupwara; recover grenades, IEDs

The UT has seen four terrorist attacks in the last four days.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 03:02 IST
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 03:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday apprehended an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) at Reddi Chowkibal, recovering 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 10 pistol rounds, 4 hand grenades and 2 IEDs from his possession, news agency ANI reported.

An Over-Ground Worker is one who provides aide to militants or terrorists.

The joint checkpoint was established at Reddi Chowkibal market by BSF, Indian Army and J&K Police. The OGW has been identified as one Shabir Ahmad.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2024, 03:02 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT