Separatist leaders attend 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally in Srinagar

The participation of separatist leaders in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally is a big change from the past - when even the common man was afraid of attending such events.

“The Tricolor represents the idea of India. Kashmir was a place where hoisting the Tricolour was a matter of contest for decades. Now all that has changed,” said Mohammad Idrees, an engineering student and one of the participants in the rally.

He said the change has to be measured not through the physical optics “but the mental space it occupies”.

President of the Kashmir Private School Association, Ghulam Nabi War, who participated in the rally, said that the vibrant display of patriotism reflects the collective sentiments of the people of the Valley, emphasising their unwavering commitment to the nation.

Former President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sheik Ashiq termed the rally “a new beginning and a wonderful indicator.” “This rally did the finest job of portraying the shift that is now taking place on the ground,” Ashiq said.