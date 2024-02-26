Shab-e-Barat observed in Kashmir, prayers not allowed at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: Shab-e-Barat was observed across the Kashmir valley with night-long prayers at major mosques and shrines, even as no congregation was allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid here, officials said on Monday.

Devotees thronged mosques and shrines on Sunday night to pray and participate in Quran recitations while preachers and religious scholars highlighted the importance of the night and the teachings of Islam.

Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims on the intervening night of the 14th and 15th days of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

The biggest congregation was held at the Hazratbal shrine which houses the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad. However, no prayers were allowed at the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city here, the officials said.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the managing body of the grand mosque, said night prayers were not allowed at the mosque and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest.