Snow, forests fail to slow hunt for JeM terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar

<p>Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday intensified a massive cordon-and-search operation in the snow-covered forests of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir to track down a group of three to four Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including their commander Saifullah, who have been on the run for the past fortnight, officials said.</p><p>The renewed push came a day after three Army soldiers were injured in a fresh exchange of fire with the holed-up terrorists. Security forces maintained a night-long cordon before resuming search operations early Sunday amid harsh winter conditions.</p><p>"The search operation resumed this morning after a night-long cordon. Efforts to track down the terrorists are underway," an official said.</p><p>Officials said one of the terrorists is believed to have been injured in the latest gun battle after being hit by a bullet in his hand. However, the injured terrorist managed to flee and remains on the run along with his associates.</p><p>The latest contact took place in the Doolgam–Chatroo forest belt, where joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and central armed police forces came under fire while tightening the cordon. The injured soldiers were evacuated to hospital and are reported to be stable.</p><p>The prolonged counter-terror operation was launched on January 18 following 'intelligence inputs' about the presence of JeM terrorists in the area. The first major encounter erupted in the Sonnar forest near Mandral–Singhpora, resulting in the killing of a paratrooper and injuries to seven soldiers.</p><p>Although the terrorists reportedly managed to escape that encounter by exploiting thick vegetation and rugged terrain, security forces continued their pursuit despite more than two feet of snowfall in the higher reaches.</p><p>Two subsequent encounters were reported at Mali Dana Top on January 22 and Janseer-Kandiwar on January 25, but the terrorists once again slipped deeper into the dense forested zone, evading capture.</p><p>This is the sixth encounter in Kishtwar district in the past seven months, highlighting the growing operational challenge posed by Pakistan-based terrorist groups in the region. Kishtwar forms part of the strategic Chenab Valley belt and shares borders with Doda and Udhampur districts.</p><p>Officials said the operation has been severely hampered by deep snow, poor visibility, thick forests and steep mountain slopes, making troop movement difficult and sealing all escape routes a challenge.</p><p>To maintain pressure, security forces have deployed drones, helicopters, aerial surveillance and sniffer units, while additional troops have been inducted to strengthen the multi-layered cordon.</p><p>As part of heightened vigilance, mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of the district, and Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in surrounding villages have been placed on alert to monitor suspicious movement.</p><p>Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Kishtwar to review the counter-terrorism grid and commended the troops for their unwavering resolve amid extreme weather and sustained operations.</p>