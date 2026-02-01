Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Snow, forests fail to slow hunt for JeM terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar

Anti-terror operation enters third week; one paratrooper killed , 10 soldiers injured so far
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKishtwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us