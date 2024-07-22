Soldier injured as army thwarts terror attack in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar: An army soldier was injured after terrorists attacked a post set up by the security forces near the house of Shaurya Chakra awardee Parshotam Kumar in border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during the wee hours of Monday.

The attack took place at around 3 10 am in the Gunda Khawas village of Rajouri, sources said. A soldier, who was part of the security forces’ post recently set up near Kumar’s house, was injured in the attack.

A police official said a security post was set up near Kumar’s house recently after they received input about a possible attack on him.

It is not known whether Kumar, who sources said was recently awarded Shaurya Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu for helping kill a terrorist in the Kalakote area, was at home when the attack took place.

A heavy retaliation by the army forced attackers to flee, he said. The security forces have launched a massive search operation to flush out terrorists after the attack.