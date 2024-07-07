Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Soldier injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in J&K’s Rajouri

The terrorists fired on a sentry post of Territorial Army at village Galuthi in Manjakote area around 4 am, prompting retaliation by troops.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 04:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Rajouri/Jammu: An Army personnel was injured when terrorists opened fire on a security post in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said.

The terrorists fired on a sentry post of Territorial Army at village Galuthi in Manjakote area around 4 am, prompting retaliation by troops, they said.

They said the soldier was injured in the exchange of fire that continued for nearly half-an-hour between the two sides but the terrorists managed to flee into the nearby forest.

A massive search operation was launched to track down the terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 July 2024, 04:56 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirRajouriTerrorist

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT