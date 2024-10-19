Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Such attacks abhorrent, must be condemned: Omar Abdullah on labourer's killing in Jammu and Kashmir

The body of the labourer, who was identified as Ashok Chauhan, was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 06:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us