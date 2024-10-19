Such attacks abhorrent, must be condemned: Omar Abdullah on labourer's killing in Jammu and Kashmir

<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the killing of a non-local labourer whose body was found in Shopian district and said such attacks must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.</p>.<p>The body of the labourer, who was identified as Ashok Chauhan, was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday.</p>.In its first meeting Jammu and Kashmir cabinet passes resolution for statehood.<p>"Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased," Abdullah said on X.</p>.<p>Chouhan's body bore two bullet wounds, according to police.</p>