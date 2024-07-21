Surge in terror attacks prompts army to deploy additional 3,500 soldiers, 500 para-commandos in Jammu

“3500-4000 additional soldiers have been deployed to hunt down the terrorists in the jungles of Jammu region where they are hiding by converting natural caves as the hideouts. A number of bullet-proof vehicles too have been pressed into service while 37 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) were moved to different areas of the region already,” sources said.

Besides, they said, around 500 elite para-commandos have been assigned to the mission, bringing their specialised skills and training to bear on the complex task of rooting out these insurgents in dense forests.

A senior police officer said one of the critical challenges in this operation is the nature of the terrorists' hideouts. “These foreign terrorists have taken refuge in the natural caves dotting the rugged terrain of Jammu. These caves, which offer natural protection and concealment, have been converted into fortified hideouts, making the task of locating and neutralising the insurgents particularly challenging,” he revealed.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi was back in Jammu on Saturday in less than three weeks to review the situation emerging after a spate of deadly militant attacks in the region. The army chief’s second visit to Jammu this month is indicative of the challenge the Jammu militancy has thrown.

General Dwivedi had picked Jammu on July 3 for his first visit outside the national capital after taking over as the new chief.