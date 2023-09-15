Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Terror module unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; 2 LeT militant associates arrested

The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla, in north Kashmir.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 10:20 IST

Follow Us

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them, police said on Friday.

The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla, in north Kashmir, a police official said.

He said incriminating material, including two pistols and five hand grenades, have been recovered from their possession.

A case under UA (P) & Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, the police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 10:20 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirLashkar-e-Taiba

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT