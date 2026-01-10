Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sabarimala gold missing row | CPI(M), Congress urge restraint after tantri’s arrest; BJP questions timing

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan asked the reporters if it was appropriate for him to comment on the investigation, which is progressing under the supervision of the High Court.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 10:38 IST
