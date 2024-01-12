Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in J&K's Poonch; no casualties thus far

Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on an army vehicle in Kawariyan area of border Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, officials said.

However, there was no report of any loss of life or injuries, they said. Terrorists opened fire at an army vehicle near the Line of Control on the Poonch-Mendhar road falling between Lower Krishna Ghati and Jhallas areas.

Soon after the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the assailants while the Poonch-Mendhar road was closed as the search went under way, reports said.