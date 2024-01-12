Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in J&K's Poonch; no casualties thus far

Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on an army vehicle in Kawariyan area of border Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, officials said.
However, there was no report of any loss of life or injuries, they said. Terrorists opened fire at an army vehicle near the Line of Control on the Poonch-Mendhar road falling between Lower Krishna Ghati and Jhallas areas.
Soon after the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the assailants while the Poonch-Mendhar road was closed as the search went under way, reports said.
While militancy in Kashmir is on decline, figures reveal that militants have shifted their focus to Rajouri and Poonch, also known as Pir Panjal region, where the dense forests and mountainous landscapes provide them ample cover.
Out of the 134 militancy-related killings in 2023 Pir Panjal region accounted for 53 deaths which is roughly 40 per cent. Of the 53 people killed in the twin border districts, 19 were army personnel, including a few officers.
The dense forests of Rajouri and Poonch give the militants more strategic depth as opposed to the populated areas of Kashmir, as is evidenced by a slew of ambushes and encounters where militants kept the army engaged for days and have often managed to slip away.