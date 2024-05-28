Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Andaman and Nicobar islands record 63.9% turnout

Particular Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) Shompens, Great Andamanese and Onges enthusiastically participated in the polling process.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 06:46 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 06:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Port Blair: An estimated 63.9 per cent of the total 3.15 lakh voters in Andaman and Nicobar Islands exercised their franchise on Friday for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Union territory, officials said.

Polling was conducted peacefully and no untoward incident was reported, they said.

Nicobar district recorded a turnout of 72.7 per cent, while it was 72.8 in North and Middle Andaman and 59.59 in South Andaman.

Brisk polling was reported during morning and evening hours.

'Despite sweltering heat, people were seen in long queues at various polling stations to cast their votes. There was enthusiasm both among first-time and elderly voters,' Chief Electoral Officer B S Jaglan told PTI.

Particular Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) Shompens, Great Andamanese and Onges enthusiastically participated in the polling process.

Shompens of Nicobar District exercised their voting rights for the first time.

In all, 12 candidates, including two women and five independents, are in the fray.

The key contest is between BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray and Congress' Kuldeep Rai Sharma, the sitting MP.

The Andaman Nicobar Islands parliamentary constituency covers three districts and nine tehsils.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 06:46 IST
India NewsAndaman and Nicobar IslandsIndian newsPTILok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT