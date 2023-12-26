Terrorists using natural caves a new security challenge in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: With natural caves in the rugged terrain of Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region emerging as a new challenge for security forces, Army Chief General Manoj Pande has asked the commanders to dismantle these hideouts of the terrorists at the earliest, sources told DH.

General Pande, who reviewed the security situation at the twin border districts during his one-day visit on Monday, instructed local commanders to go the offensive on terrorists hiding in forest areas and dismantle their natural cave hideouts, hidden beneath the thick foliage, they added.

There are reports that terrorists have taken shelter in a number of natural cave hideouts in the forest areas of Rajouri-Poonch, also known as Pir Panjal range, and they take shelter in these hideouts before and after carrying out terror strikes in the region.

The caves, with their labyrinthine passages, provided strategic advantages to those seeking refuge within.

“Investigations are on about the route of ingress into these caves. Searches are also being conducted extensively as there were reports that the terrorists might be using the cave hideouts for the purpose of shelter with the support of some locals for food and logistics,” sources revealed.