india jammu and kashmir

Two back-to-back earthquakes strike J&K's Baramulla

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at 6:45 am and the other quake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at 6:52 am in Baramulla.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 02:42 IST

Srinagar: Two back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning causing panic across the Valley, but there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at 6:45 am at a latitude of 34.17 north and a longitude of 74.16 east at a depth of 5 km with the epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the officials said.

They said another quake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at 6:52 am at a latitude of 34.20 north and a longitude of 74.31 east at a depth of 10 km with the epicentre in Baramulla as well.

The officials said there are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Published 20 August 2024, 02:42 IST
