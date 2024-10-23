Home
Two students killed in road crash in Jammu

The two students were coming from Nagrota to Bhatindi when their motorcycle skidded on the road while crossing Sidhra bridge late Tuesday night and were run over by a truck, resulting in their death on the spot.
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:11 IST

