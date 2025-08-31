Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Two terrorists arrested in J-K’s Poonch, assault rifles, ammo seized

In a late-night raid in Poonch district, police arrested two terrorists and recovered assault rifles and ammunition from their hideout, tightening the security dragnet along the border.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 07:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 07:21 IST
India NewsCrimePoliceterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us