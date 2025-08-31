<p>Jammu: Police have arrested two terrorists with weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>Tariq Sheikh of Azamabad and Riyaz Ahmad of Chamber village were taken into custody during a raid, they said, adding that two assault rifles and some ammunition were recovered at their disclosure.</p>.11 killed in landslides, cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Ramban.<p>Police raided the house of Sheikh at Azamabad and arrested him along with his associate, Ahmad.</p><p>After questioning the duo, the police team raided the rented accommodation of Sheikh at Jallian village and seized the weapons, the officials said.</p>