<p>Yemen's Houthi rebels raided United Nations offices in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and detained at least 11 personnel, according to media reports on Sunday.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the information. A representative for the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>The raid followed an Israeli strike on Sanaa that killed the prime minister of Yemen's Houthi-run government and several other ministers.</p><p>World Food Programme spokesperson Abeer Etefa told The Associated Press that security forces raided the agencies' offices in the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa on Sunday morning, adding that at least one staffer was detained in the city and others reportedly detained in other areas.</p>.Prime minister of Yemen's Houthi government killed in Israeli strike.<p>World Health Organization and UNICEF offices were also raided, <em>AP</em> reported, citing a UN official and a Houthi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.</p><p>Armed forces raided the offices and questioned employees in the parking lot, the report said, citing a UN official, who added that contact with several other WFP and UNICEF staffers was lost and that they were likely also detained. </p>