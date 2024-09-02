Two women dead, one girl injured in landslide on Vaishno Devi track in J&K's Reasi

Two women pilgrims died while a girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

According to them, the landslide hit the route near Panchi, three kilometres ahead of Bhawan around 2.35 pm. A portion of an overhead iron structure was also damaged, the officials said.

The pilgrims were heading for the shrine when they got trapped under the iron structure following the landslide, they said.