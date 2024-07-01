We hope NDA constituents rethink implementation of new criminal laws: Omar Abdullah

Rashid, an Independent MP from Baramulla, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case and has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case. "NIA has given permission for oath-taking and now he will take the oath in the speaker's chamber. The regrettable part is that people of Baramulla (Lok Sabha constituency) will still not get their representative as he has been granted permission to take oath but he would not be able to work as a representative of the people," Abdullah said.