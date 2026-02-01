Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

What Kashmir’s terrorist funerals concealed: Families, stigma and loss

These ceremonies normalised violence while offering no enduring support to those who survived.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 05:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 05:05 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us