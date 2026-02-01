<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Sunday proposed Rs 20,000 crore for a carbon capture and utilisation scheme across sectors, including steel and cement.</p>.<p>Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, the minister said the government will provide incentives for manufacturing seaplanes in the country as part of efforts to boost tourism.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat' will be set up, Sitharaman said, announcing various measures to boost the economy.</p>.Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes incentives of Rs 100 cr for single bond issuance by municipal corporations.<p>Among others, the minister proposed developing seven high-speed corridors between cities as growth connectors, and also have a ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways, which will be set up in Varanasi and Patna.</p>.<p>According to the minister, the Indian banking sector today is characterised by strong balance sheet, historic highs and profitability, improved asset quality and coverage.</p>.<p>Noting that the sector is well placed to futuristically evaluate the measures needed to continue on the path of reform-led growth, Sitharaman said a high-level committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat will be set up. </p>