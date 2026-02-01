Menu
Union Budget 2026: FM announces Rs 20,000-crore carbon capture, utilisation scheme

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, the minister said the government will provide incentives for manufacturing seaplanes in the country as part of efforts to boost tourism.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026
Published 01 February 2026
