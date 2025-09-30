Menu
Will resign rather than ally with BJP for statehood restoration: Omar Abdullah

Speaking at an event in Achabal area of Anantnag district, Abdullah said he was not ready to make any political compromise for statehood.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:03 IST
