Jayam Ravi and Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage

Aarti is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar while Jayam Ravi is son of Editor Mohan and is one of the celebrated names in the Kollywood industry.

With a career spanning close to four decades, Jayam Ravi is one of the respected names in Kollywood who has enjoys a great fan following. He is well known for his performances in movies like Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan series, Siren, Iraivan, Bogan, Bhoomi and others.

Jayam Ravi was last seen in Siren and will be soon be seen in Brother, which is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 31, 2024, coinciding with Diwali.