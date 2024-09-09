Jayam Ravi and Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage

Jayam Ravi, the celebrated actor of Ponniyin Selvan, has revealed his separation from wife Aarti via social media on Monday. In an emotional post, he shared that after careful consideration, he has decided to move forward with dissolving their marriage, citing personal reasons for the decision, which he believes is in the best interest of all involved.
Speculation about their split began circulating a few months ago after Aarti deleted pictures of the two from her Instagram account.
In 2023, Jayam Ravi wished Aarti a happy birthday on social media, but his silence in 2024 hinted at potential issues in their marriage.
Jayam Ravi married Aarti in a gala ceremony in June 2009 and recently celebrated 15 years of togetherness. Ravi and Aarti share two sons, Arav and Ayaan.
A happy family photo of Jayam Ravi and Aarti with children Arav and Ayaan.
Aarti is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar while Jayam Ravi is son of Editor Mohan and is one of the celebrated names in the Kollywood industry.
With a career spanning close to four decades, Jayam Ravi is one of the respected names in Kollywood who has enjoys a great fan following. He is well known for his performances in movies like Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan series, Siren, Iraivan, Bogan, Bhoomi and others.
Jayam Ravi was last seen in Siren and will be soon be seen in Brother, which is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 31, 2024, coinciding with Diwali.
Published 09 September 2024, 07:39 IST