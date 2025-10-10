Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

JEE Main 2026: NTA issues clarification on September 29 notice

Registration forms for the first session of JEE Main 2026 will be available from October 2025 online on the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 16:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 16:13 IST
India NewsJEE MainNational Testing Agency

Follow us on :

Follow Us