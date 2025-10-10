<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency</a> has issued a clarification on a September 29 notice about document verification of candidates for registrations for the JEE exams and said that the notice has nothing to do with allotments in cities or centres. </p><p>It has urged students to only follow official channels for updates.</p><p>The NTA in its notice said that it will be conducting the JEE (Main) 2026 in two sessions – one scheduled for January and another April 2026. </p><p>“In earlier years, some candidates had reported that they faced problems while filling the online application form due to mismatches in details provided in their Aadhaar Card, Class 10 certificate, and other supporting documents,” it said.</p><p>It further said that to facilitate candidates, it had issued a Public Notice on September 29 advising students to update and verify their key identity documents like Aadhaar, UDID cards, and category certificates well in advance, before the Applications are opened. “The Public Notice is not related to City or Centre Allotment in any manner,” the NTA said. </p><p>“Candidates and Parents are advised not to be misled by unverified information circulating in the online space and consult only the official website of NTA for all information on NTA Examinations,” the clarification, issued by Director NTA, said. </p><p>Registration forms for the first session of JEE Main 2026 will be available from October 2025 online on the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).</p>