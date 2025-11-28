Menu
Viral UP wedding: Groom refuses dowry worth lakhs, takes Rs 1 as 'shagun' instead; wins hearts online

"My family supported my decision to not accept the money. We are against dowry and did not want to impose any financial burden on my wife's family," Awadesh told reporters.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 14:56 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 14:56 IST
weddingdowryTrendingViral

