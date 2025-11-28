<p>Davangere: Davangere police have registered a suo-motu case against former minister and writer BT Lalita Naik at the Extension police station here on charges of hurting religious sentiments.</p><p>She had expressed her opinion at a recent symposium held here recently saying that Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Ravana in the Ramayana are not ideals. They are cruel.</p>.Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directs municipal body to prepare estimate to prevent pollution of Nandini river.<p>Suo motu case has been registered under Section 299 (outraging religious sentiments), Section 353 (public insult) and Section 352 (intentional attempt to disturb the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>