JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

3 killed, 8 injured in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

Those who were killed in the accident were children, aged between six months and six years, a senior officer said.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 04:33 IST

Follow Us

Lohardaga: At least three members of a marriage party were killed and eight others were seriously injured after their bus collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

Those who were killed in the accident were children, aged between six months and six years, a senior officer said.

The accident occurred near Tati village in Kudu area, around 60 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when the bus-truck collision took place, he said.

"Three children were killed in the accident. Eight others, including the truck driver, were seriously injured and sent to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," Kudu Police Station in-charge Kuldeep Raj Toppo told PTI.

The marriage party went to a wedding ceremony in Ranchi district's Boreya area.

The bus was on its way to Gumla district when the accident occurred, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 March 2024, 04:33 IST)
AccidentRoad accidentTruckJharkhandBus

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT