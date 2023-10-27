AJSU party will fight elections in alliance with BJP, says Sudesh Mahto

"We will fight elections in alliance with BJP but we have already started the exercise for decentralization of leadership. Sharing seats is not that important for us as preparing leadership even at the village level. Massive exercise is on in 32,000 villages as we don't want monologue and focus is participation from village level people," Mahto a legislator from Silli who had regained the turf in 2019 after losing it in 2014 post retaining the seat for 15 years said.