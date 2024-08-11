Around two dozen IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle in Jharkhand

Ranchi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jharkhand government transferred around two dozen IAS officers, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, Nitin Madan Kulkarni, at Raj Bhavan and replaced him with Vipra Bhal.

Bhal, a 2006-batch IAS officer, posted as Secretary to the Information Technology and E-Governance Department, has been transferred and appointed as Principal Secretary to the Governor, according to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms late on Saturday night.

Kulkarni, meanwhile, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department.