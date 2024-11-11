Drunk man kills wife and two children with axe in Jharkhand

<p>Jamshedpur: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children with an axe in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district in the early hours of Monday, police said.</p><p>The incident happened in Khariasai Tola in Phuldhari village around 2 am, they said.</p>.Assam woman stabbed to death, accused attempts to end life.<p>Kunwar Tudu, who was drunk, allegedly attacked his wife and four children with an axe. </p><p>While his wife, Maiyno (35), and children, Sagun (14) and Sagain (12), were killed, the other two children were battling for life at the hospital, police said.</p><p>The injured children, Mangal (4) and Malti (8), were first admitted to the Ghatsila Sub-divisional Hospital in the morning, but later sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi as their conditions were critical.</p><p>The accused was arrested, police said.</p><p>An investigation was underway to unearth the exact cause of the incident, they said.</p>