Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits parts of Jharkhand

<p>Ranchi: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit parts of Jharkhand on Saturday morning, an official said.</p>.<p>There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, he said.</p>.<p>The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck around 9.20 am, was in Khunti district, around 35 km from the state's capital Ranchi, senior meteorologist Upendra Shrivastava told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>A National Center for Seismology report said the depth of the quake was five kilometres.</p>.<p>The impact was minor, he said.</p>.<p>A tremor was also felt in Jamshedpur and Kandra of Seraikela-Kharswan district. </p>