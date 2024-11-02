Home
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits parts of Jharkhand

A National Center for Seismology report said the depth of the quake was five kilometres.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 09:15 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 09:15 IST
