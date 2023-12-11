ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Dec 12 in alleged land scam case

Earlier, the ED had sent a summons to Soren to depose at the federal agency's office in Ranchi on August 14 and later to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sept 23 filed a petition in the Jharkhand High Court challenging issuance of summons to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of alleged money laundering, his counsel said.

The Supreme Court on September 18 had refused to entertain Soren's plea against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in a case of alleged money laundering. A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi granted Soren the liberty to approach the Jharkhand High Court for relief in the matter.

More details to follow...

(With agency inputs)



