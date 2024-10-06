Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised following blood sugar complications

Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging 'disrespect' and 'humiliation' in the JMM.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 10:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 10:50 IST
India NewsJharkhandChampai Soren

Follow us on :

Follow Us