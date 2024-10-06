Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hospitalised following blood sugar complications

<p>Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/champai-soren#:~:text=Former%20Jharkhand%20Chief%20Minister%20Champai%20Soren%20joined%20BJP%20in">Champai Soren</a> was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday.</p>.<p>He was admitted to the hospital after his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy, a close aide of the former CM said.</p>.Will drive out Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana: Champai Soren.<p>Tata Main Hospital GM Dr Sudhir Rai told PTI that Soren's condition was stable and improving.</p>.<p>Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM.</p>.<p>He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.</p>.<p>He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail.</p>