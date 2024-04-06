Fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro plant; 21 workers under medical observation

Bokaro: All 21 employees of SAIL’s Bokaro steel plant, who were kept under medical observation after a fire broke out on Saturday morning, are stable, an official said.

This is a precautionary measure as they were exposed to smoke, he said.

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said.

Quoting a medical bulletin issued by the Bokaro General Hospital, where the employees were admitted after the blaze erupted, the official said, "21 employees, including some contract workers, are under observation. All of them are stable and under constant monitoring of doctors."