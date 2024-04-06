JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro plant; 21 workers under medical observation

This is a precautionary measure and all of them are out of danger, an official said.
Last Updated 06 April 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us

Bokaro: All 21 employees of SAIL’s Bokaro steel plant, who were kept under medical observation after a fire broke out on Saturday morning, are stable, an official said.

This is a precautionary measure as they were exposed to smoke, he said.

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said.

Quoting a medical bulletin issued by the Bokaro General Hospital, where the employees were admitted after the blaze erupted, the official said, "21 employees, including some contract workers, are under observation. All of them are stable and under constant monitoring of doctors."

The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said.

“There has been no leakage of any gas from the pipeline, and the situation is completely under control,” the official said.

The fire has been extinguished and senior officials are camping at the spot, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 April 2024, 09:26 IST)
India NewsFire AccidentJharkhandSteel Authority of India

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT