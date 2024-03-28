Former BJP MP from Jharkhand Ram Tahal Choudhary joins Congress

Welcoming Choudhary, Mir said Ram Tahal Choudhary is a prominent name in Jharkhand and is known for his service, dedication, participation in several movements and a long political career.

"When the BJP did not recognise him, he contested the polls as an Independent candidate and even today, he is valued there (in Jharkhand)," Mir said.

Meanwhile, the president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh Munish Tamang also joined the Congress.

Hamro Party founder Ajoy Edward also became a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as Khera welcomed them into the alliance.

"I congratulate Munish Tamang ji on joining Congress. I also congratulate Ajoy Edward ji of Hamro Party on becoming a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc," general secretary in charge of West Bengal Mir said.

Tamang said, "I have joined Congress to take the entire country forward. For the past many years, our Gorkha community has given time to the BJP, but in return, our community got nothing but betrayal."

Hamro party chief Edward said, "We waited for years, but BJP did nothing for Darjeeling. When PM Modi came to Darjeeling five years ago, he had said – Gorkha people's dream is my dream... but nothing happened. We are saddened by schemes like Agniveer. This is a betrayal of our youth."

"We have now come with the I.N.D.I. alliance, we can get justice only here," he added.