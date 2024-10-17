Home
Gang that extorted people identifying itself as Naxalite group busted, 6 arrested in Jharkhand

Those arrested were identified as Anil Yadav, Javed Ansari, Sagar Yadav, Shivnandan Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mithilesh Yadav, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 21:04 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 21:04 IST
