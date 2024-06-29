Hemant Soren's release from jail to help bring secular parties together: D Raja

Ranchi: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Saturday welcomed the Jharkhand High Court's order granting bail to former chief minister Hemant Soren and said it would help bring the secular parties closer in the state.

Speaking to media persons at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, the CPI leader said they are trying to unite all secular parties in the country.

Raja is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and will participate in a programme of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Mahasabha, a farmers' organisation.

"We welcome the bail granted to Soren. He is out of jail. This will help bring the secular parties closer in the state," Raja said.