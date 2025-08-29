Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Hidden agenda behind 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, no logic for its introduction: Jharkhand CM

Soren said he failed to understand why the bill, which seeks to remove ministers from their posts in the eventuality of a jail term of 30 days or more, was tabled in Parliament.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 19:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 19:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJharkhandHemant Soren

Follow us on :

Follow Us