Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | RSS not ‘rats’ but ‘Hindu lions’, BJP hits back at Jharkhand CM

He said, "The place Bhognadih from where he said there was no demographic change has been the main centre of the Santhal revolt of 1855. I want to ask him how only seven Santhal families were left there out of 40,000. Where did they vanish if there are no demographic changes?" On 30 June 1855, a large number of Santhals assembled in a field in Bhognadih and declared themselves free. They took an oath under the leadership of Sidho Murmu and Kanhu Murmu to fight to the last against the British rulers as well as their agents.