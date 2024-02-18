JOIN US
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren gives go-ahead for caste-based survey

Last Updated 18 February 2024, 08:27 IST

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has given the go-ahead for a caste-based survey in the state on the lines of neighbouring Bihar, a senior official said on Sunday.

The CM has directed the personnel department to prepare a draft (SoP for conducting the survey) and place it before the cabinet for approval, he said.

If everything goes according to the plan, the exercise will begin after the Lok Sabha elections, the official said.

Indicating the survey, the CM posted on X, "Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Uski Utni Hissedari (Bigger the population, bigger the share). Jharkhand is ready."

Vinay Kumar Choubey, principal secretary to the CM, told PTI, "The personnel department will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct the survey in Jharkhand. It will be placed before the cabinet for approval."

The caste survey will be conducted on the pattern of neighouring Bihar, where data collection was conducted between January 7 and October 2 last year, he added.

(Published 18 February 2024, 08:27 IST)
