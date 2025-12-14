Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand CM discusses investment, mine security with Australian envoy

Soren briefed the High Commissioner on Jharkhand’s natural resources and the state government’s investment policies.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 17:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 17:46 IST
India NewsAustraliaJharkhandHemant Soren

Follow us on :

Follow Us