<p>Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday discussed investment opportunities in the state and mine security with Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, officials said.</p>.<p>The two sides also deliberated upon strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.</p>.<p>Green, accompanied by First Secretary Tom Sanderford among others, met the chief minister at his official residence.</p>.<p>Soren briefed the High Commissioner on Jharkhand's natural resources and the state government's investment policies.</p>.<p>He also shared his vision of transitioning the state from a labour-based economy to a knowledge-based economy, and assured full cooperation in taking the partnership forward, the officials said.</p>.<p>Green said Jharkhand and Australia share similarities in the mining sector, and highlighted the use of advanced technologies in that country for mine safety and sustainable mining.</p>.<p>The envoy also invited Soren to visit Australia.</p>