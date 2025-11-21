Menu
Jharkhand: Family kills teen girl after catching her with boyfriend, tries to cremate body

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the body of the girl, about 15 years old, as it was being secretly cremated by the family on Thursday evening, police said.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 08:49 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 08:49 IST
