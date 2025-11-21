<p>Garhwa: A teenage girl was beaten to death allegedly by her family in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand's </a>Garhwa district after being caught with her boyfriend, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the body of the girl, about 15 years old, as it was being secretly cremated by the family on Thursday evening, they said.</p>.One-day-old girl found abandoned near water body in Jharkhand's Palamu.<p>"We had received information that the girl had been beaten to death after her family caught her with her boyfriend. A police team reached the cremation ground in the Garhwa town police station area when family members were preparing to cremate her body," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Neeraj Kumar said.</p>.<p>"Most family members fled the scene on seeing the police, but the victim's father and brother were arrested," he added.</p>.<p>Kumar said the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination at the Sadar Hospital.</p>.<p>"Preliminary investigation suggests that this is a case of honour killing. A case has been registered, and interrogation of the father and brother is underway," he said. </p>