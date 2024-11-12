Home
Jharkhand High Court issues notice to Dhoni in business deal case

Diwakar and Das are directors of Aarka Sports and Management Ltd, and they had entered into an agreement with the former India captain to open cricket academies using his name.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 17:12 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 17:12 IST
