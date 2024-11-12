Jharkhand High Court issues notice to Dhoni in business deal case

<p>Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a case filed by his former partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das.</p>.<p>Diwakar and Das are directors of Aarka Sports and Management Ltd, and they had entered into an agreement with the former India captain to open cricket academies using his name.</p>.<p>Alleging that they have cheated him, Dhoni filed a criminal complaint against them on January 5 in Ranchi.</p>.<p>In the complaint petition, he alleged that the duo continued to open cricket academies using his name even after he revoked their authority in 2021.</p>.Ex-cricketer Sanjay Bangar's trans daughter shares effects of hormone replacement therapy.<p>The cricketer alleged that he was defrauded of Rs 15 crore.</p>.<p>Diwakar and Das moved the high court, challenging the cognisance taken against them by the court of a judicial magistrate in Ranchi.</p>.<p>Dhoni has been ordered to appear in the matter by the high court and explain his stand. </p>